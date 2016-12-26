Liverpool In Best Position For Years To Attract Players – Reds Legend Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton believes the Reds presently find themselves in the best position they have been in for many years when it comes to luring new signings to Anfield.



Jurgen Klopp’s team have been in great form in the present campaign and are currently second in the Premier League table with 37 points from 17 games, just six adrift of leaders Chelsea.











Liverpool have also managed to construct a new Main Stand at Anfield; it has increased the stadium’s capacity, which in turn has helped to generate extra revenue for the club.



And Houghton, who thinks Klopp possesses the capability to attract players to Anfield, feels players would jump at the opportunity to join Liverpool at the moment, thereby insisting that the club have not been in a better position in the recent past to sign players.





“Liverpool have never been in a better position in recent years to go and buy”, Houghton explained on LFC TV.

“Because we are a progressive club, we have got a great manager, things are going well, Liverpool are a big attraction at the moment.



“I think Liverpool are in a really good position – new stand, more money in the club, great manager who can attract players.



“And if the right player became available, I think they will jump at the opportunity to come and join Liverpool.



“Personally, I would.”



Liverpool, who are next up against Stoke City on Tuesday, have been linked with Virgil van Dijk, Christian Pulisic, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Mahmoud Dahoud amongst others, ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

