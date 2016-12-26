Liverpool Won’t Sell Anyone Next Month, I’m Sure Of It – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes the Reds will not be selling any of their players during the upcoming winter transfer window.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are next up against Stoke City on Tuesday, presently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 37 points from 17 games, six behind leaders Chelsea.











Liverpool have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, where they will face fellow Premier League outfit Southampton next month.



The likes of Lucas Leiva, Mamadou Sakho and Daniel Sturridge, who have been sparingly used in the present campaign, have been linked with moves away from the club in January.





But with Liverpool being in the title race and also gunning for cup tournaments, Aldridge has ruled out the possibility of Klopp selling anyone in the winter transfer window.

“I don’t think he will sell anyone, personally”, he said on LFC TV.



“We are going for the cups and we are challenging for the league.



"He certainly won’t sell anyone and I’m pretty sure about that.”



Aldridge went on to add that Liverpool may however, dip into the transfer window to rope in players, especially with Sadio Mane, who has been in spectacular form this season, leaving for the African Cup of Nations in January.



“Will he buy? Does he need to buy? We have got a couple of problems with Mane leaving in January”, he added.

