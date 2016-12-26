Marseille Coach Eyeing Loan Raid On Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille are interested in signing Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy on loan during the January transfer window.



The 31-year-old has been struggling with injuries in recent seasons and has also seen himself drop down the pecking order at Arsenal over the last couple of years.











He spent the second half of the 2015/16 campaign on loan at Bordeaux and played only 16 minutes of first team football for the Gunners this season before succumbing to a hamstring injury.



Arsenal are believed to be again ready to loan the right back out in January and it has been suggested that Debuchy could return to play in Ligue 1 in the winter transfer window.





According to French daily Le Parisien, Marseille boss Rudi Garcia wants to reunite with his former Lille player in January and is considering signing the Frenchman on loan next month.

But the Ligue 1 outfit could face competition from a number of Italian and Turkish clubs, who are keeping a close watch on Debuchy’s fitness ahead of the January transfer window.



The Frenchman is set to recover from his hamstring injury in mid-January and his future at Arsenal is only expected to be decided after he returns to fitness.



He joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in 2014 and has clocked up just 23 appearances for the club.

