06 October 2016

26/12/2016 - 14:05 GMT

Michy Batshuayi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their starting line-up and substitutes to host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge this Boxing Day.

The Blues are on a remarkable run of eleven straight wins in the Premier League and can move up to 12 today by seeing off the Cherries, something which would move the side to within two of the league's record of 14, set by Arsenal in 2002.




Chelsea though are without the suspended N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa, meaning Antonio Conte must rejig his team. The Italian boss picks Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Willian to lead the attacking threat, meaning Michy Batshuayi must be happy with a spot on the bench. Cesc Fabregas comes into the side and will line up alongside Nemanja Matic in the heart of midfield.

On the bench Conte has Batshuayi if he wants to throw on a striker, while Kurt Zouma is a defensive option for the Italian boss. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro

Substitutes: Begovic, Ivanovic, Aina, Zouma, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Batshuayi
 