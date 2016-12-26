Never Any Doubt About What Garry Monk Wants Says Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed that Garry Monk is very clear about his ideas and what he expects from his players.



The 37-year-old took charge of Leeds during the summer and while he coped with flak in the first month of the season because of a lack of results, Monk’s work at Elland Road thus far has surpassed expectations.











The former Swansea boss has led the Yorkshire giants to fifth in the Championship table and his side are currently firmly in contention for one of the playoff spots at the end of the season.



And Green feels it is Monk’s clarity of thought and what he expects from his players that has helped him to build a relationship with his squad at Elland Road this term.





The Leeds goalkeeper also admits that the manager is trying to bring in a cultural change at the club and he is excited to be part of something new under the 37-year-old.

Asked about Monk’s work, Green told LUTV: “The manager has been great.



“He is very clear, very direct in how he wants to communicate his ideas and leaves the lads with no uncertain terms to what he expects.



“What’s good is that he is not asking for anything we can’t do and even he knows we can’t do, so it builds confidence in itself.



“To change the ethos within the club and to change the culture as well is something he is very much looking to do.



“To be part of that is something quite exciting.”



Leeds thrashed Preston North End 4-1 on Boxing Day and sit in fifth spot in the Championship table.

