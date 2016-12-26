No Added Pressure, It’s My Reward – Leeds United Star Not Fazed By Award

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips claims that he is not feeling any pressure from his recent Young Player of the Month award and is keen to bag more such accolades.



The 21-year-old midfielder has been a revelation for Leeds this season under Garry Monk and injuries to key midfield men have allowed Phillips to become a regular in the team.











He has been instrumental in Leeds’ resurgence this season and was named the EFL Young Player of the Month for October due to his performances for the Yorkshire giants.



The midfielder has insisted that the award is not a source of any pressure for him and he feels pleased that his consistent showings on the pitch were rewarded with such an accolade.





And Phillips admits that he is looking forward to winning more such awards in the future with his performances at Elland Road.

Asked if the Young Player of the Month award was added pressure for him, the midfielder told TV Yorkshire: “I don’t think so.



“It’s a reward for doing well; many people have seen me play and it's reward for me playing well.



“And hopefully I can get a lot more.”

