XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2016 - 11:47 GMT

No Added Pressure, It’s My Reward – Leeds United Star Not Fazed By Award

 




Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips claims that he is not feeling any pressure from his recent Young Player of the Month award and is keen to bag more such accolades.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a revelation for Leeds this season under Garry Monk and injuries to key midfield men have allowed Phillips to become a regular in the team.




He has been instrumental in Leeds’ resurgence this season and was named the EFL Young Player of the Month for October due to his performances for the Yorkshire giants.

The midfielder has insisted that the award is not a source of any pressure for him and he feels pleased that his consistent showings on the pitch were rewarded with such an accolade.
 


And Phillips admits that he is looking forward to winning more such awards in the future with his performances at Elland Road.  

Asked if the Young Player of the Month award was added pressure for him, the midfielder told TV Yorkshire: “I don’t think so.

“It’s a reward for doing well; many people have seen me play and it's reward for me playing well.

“And hopefully I can get a lot more.”
 