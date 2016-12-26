No Wayne Rooney, Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Sunderland

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially announced their team and substitutes to welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford for a Premier League fixture this Boxing Day.



Jose Mourinho's Red Devils have risen to within four points of the top four in the league standings and the Portuguese will want his men to take all three points today against one of the division's relegation battlers. Sunderland have Adnan Januzaj on loan from Manchester United, but he is ineligible to play against his parent club.











To make no mistakes at Old Trafford, Mourinho picks Zlatan Ibrahimovic to spearhead the attack, while Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata will all look to contribute. There is no Wayne Rooney in the matchday squad. Michael Carrick lines up in midfield with Ander Herrera, while Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are the centre-back pairing.



On the bench, the Red Devils boss can call for Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial if he needs to throw on another striker, while winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also amongst the substitutes.



Manchester United Team vs Sunderland



De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford

