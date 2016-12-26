XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2016 - 14:11 GMT

No Wayne Rooney, Henrikh Mkhitaryan On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Sunderland
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially announced their team and substitutes to welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford for a Premier League fixture this Boxing Day.

Jose Mourinho's Red Devils have risen to within four points of the top four in the league standings and the Portuguese will want his men to take all three points today against one of the division's relegation battlers. Sunderland have Adnan Januzaj on loan from Manchester United, but he is ineligible to play against his parent club.




To make no mistakes at Old Trafford, Mourinho picks Zlatan Ibrahimovic to spearhead the attack, while Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata will all look to contribute. There is no Wayne Rooney in the matchday squad. Michael Carrick lines up in midfield with Ander Herrera, while Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are the centre-back pairing.

On the bench, the Red Devils boss can call for Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial if he needs to throw on another striker, while winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Manchester United Team vs Sunderland

De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford
 