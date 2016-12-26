XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2016 - 17:56 GMT

Now Everyone Wants To Beat Us – Antonio Conte Warns As Chelsea Win Again

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that his side will have to be even more on their game going forward as every team will want to beat the Blues this season, following today's victory over Bournemouth.

Despite being without N’Golo Kante and Diego Costa, Conte’s Chelsea team marched on to another comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth with Pedro scoring a brace and Eden Hazard slotting in a penalty in the second half.




Chelsea have now won 12 games on the trot in the Premier League and have shown little signs of loosening their grip at the top of the league table, but the Italian has warned his players.

He feels it is important that the Blues manage to keep their level of performances up and hold on to the momentum as he believes ever team in the league will want to beat the west Londoners now and stop their juggernaut.
 


The Chelsea boss told the BBC: "To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league.  

“It’s a fantastic run but it’s important to continue that now.

"In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well.

“Because now, every team wants to beat you."

Chelsea will look to continue their run of wins when they host Stoke City on New Year’s Eve at Stamford Bridge.
 