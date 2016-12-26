Olivier Giroud Plays – Arsenal Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal v West Brom

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially announced their team to play host to Tony Pulis' West Brom in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.



Arsene Wenger's men go into the day's fixtures sitting in fourth spot in the league table and just one point ahead of fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are in action on Wednesday; the Gunners are two points off third placed Manchester City and three behind second placed Liverpool, with the latter in action on Tuesday and the former later today.











In a bid to see off a West Brom side sitting in eighth after a good season so far, Wenger picks Olivier Giroud to lead his men's attack, with Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez all tucked in behind. Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka form the midfield two, while Gabriel Paulista partners Laurent Koscielny in the heart of defence.



From the bench, Wenger can bring on Lucas Perez if he needs another striking option, while Aaron Ramsey will also be hoping for a chance to feature against the Baggies.



Arsenal Team vs West Brom



Cech, Bellerin, Paulista, Koscielny, Gibbs, Coquelin, Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi, Giroud



Substitutes: Ospina, Holding, Monreal, Elneny, Ramsey, Reine-Adelaide, Perez

