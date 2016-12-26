Pontus Jansson Issues Message To Leeds United Fans After Win At Preston

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has lavished praise on the Leeds United fans for their support at Deepdale after the Whites beat Preston North End 4-1.



Kemar Roofe put Leeds ahead in the 17th minute as he turned in a goalwards header from Jansson, before Hadi Sacko then struck just six minutes later to make it 2-0.











Preston were back in it soon afterwards though after Marnick Vermijl fired past Rob Green in the Leeds goal.



Leeds however were determined not to take their foot off the pedal and restored their two-goal advantage through Souleymane Doukara shortly after the half hour mark in what was a frantic opening 45 minutes at Deepdale.





After the break Jermaine Beckford was sent off for Preston with around 20 minutes left; he reacted to a tackle from Kyle Bartley.

And Pablo Hernandez then killed off any hopes Preston had of getting back into the game when he netted Leeds' fourth in the 88th minute .



Jansson was delighted and was keen to pay tribute to the Leeds fans who packed out the away end at Deepdale.



He wrote on Twitter: "Your performance are 10/10, enough said.



"Together all season long and we will achieve fantastic things", Jansson added.

