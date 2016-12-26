Preston Pitch Was Dry – Leeds United Forward Says Whites Could Have Played Even Better

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe feels there is more to come from his side following their 4-1 win over Preston North End at Deepdale and pointed out the dry pitch at Deepdale made playing their passing game hard.



Preston are not one of the easier places to get a result for any visiting side, but Garry Monk’s men blew Simon Grayson’s side apart in the first half with three goals from Kemar Roofe, Hadi Sacko and Souleymane Doukara.











The home side did score one through Marnick Vermijl in the 27th minute, but they struggled to keep the Leeds forwards, which included the energetic Roofe, at bay in the first half.



Roofe opened the scoring with a header in the 17th minute, but the forward was honest enough to admit that he just connected with the ball and didn’t have too much of an idea about how it went in.





"To be honest, I think the ball probably hit the top of my head – I wasn't quite sure where I was", the forward told BBC Radio Leeds.

"But I think we've got desire and togetherness, willingness, and they're our strong points as a team.”



Roofe admits that Leeds knew that it was going to be a physical battle because of the conditions and the kind of players Preston have, but feels his side remained calm and believes there is more to come from them in the future.



"We knew it was going to be physical and difficult – they get the ball to the big men and then play it."



Roofe also believes a dry pitch at Deepdale affected Leeds and stopped the Whites getting their passing game going as well as could have been the case.



"The pitch was dry to pass the ball on so we did our best, but we still have more to come.



“It's calm in there and we just go game by game."



Pablo Hernandez added a fourth goal towards the end to add more gloss to 4-1 scoreline in favour of Leeds.

