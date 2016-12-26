Preston Trip Is Tough, Especially After Christmas – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips admits that a trip to Preston North End on Boxing Day is a tough challenge even for his side who have been in good form in the Championship.



Following a poor first month of the season, Leeds have seen a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes and their run of good form has carried them to fifth in the league table.











Firmly entrenched in the battle for a playoff spot, Leeds are looking to end the year high on confidence and want to be in the top six when the curtains are drawn on 2016.



Phillips admits that the last minute winner against Brentford was an important moment for Leeds as it ensured three points and kept their run of form going.





However, the midfielder feels that a trip to Preston today will be tough as Simon Grayson’s side have also been in some good form lately and Phillips is expecting a tough game at Deepdale.

Asked about Leeds’ recent form, the midfielder told TV Yorkshire: “Yes, it’s good.



“Fifth in the Championship is really good and I think we got some very good results.



"I think the win against Brentford was an important result.”



When asked about the trip to Preston, Phillips said: “It’s a relatively tough place and they have done well; in the last couple of games they have done really well.



“It’s a tough place to go, especially on Boxing Day after Christmas.”



Leeds played out a 1-1 draw against Preston at Deepdale on the final day of last season under the stewardship of Steve Evans.

