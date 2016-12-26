XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2016 - 20:57 GMT

Roma Set To Resume Contract Talks With Chelsea Target

 




Roma are set to resume talks with Radja Nainggolan over a new deal, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

The Belgium international, whose present contract with Roma runs until 2020, was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer.




Although Nainggolan stayed put at the Italian club, the Blues have been credited with rekindling their interest in the midfielder, with the winter transfer window fast approaching.

Talks between Nainggolan and Roma stopped after the Giallorossi parted ways with their sporting director Walter Sabatini in October.
 


However, it has been claimed that Roma are eager to return to the negotiating table with the 28-year-old, who has thus far made 25 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring four times and providing an assist.

In total, Nainggolan has so far turned out 133 times for Roma, netting 17 times and setting up 12 goals.

He also has 26 caps and six goals for Belgium to his name.
 