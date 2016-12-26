Shame To Concede – Slaven Bilic Reflects On West Ham’s Thrashing of Swansea

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has expressed his delight with his side's comprehensive 4-1 win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium though he believes that a clean sheet would have been the icing on the cake.



The Hammers piled on further misery on the Premier League strugglers as they beat them 4-1, leading to Swansea fans chanting for manager Bob Bradley to be sacked.











Former Swansea striker Andre Ayew opened the scoring in the 13th minute before defender Winston Reid added a second early in the second half, followed by two more strikes from Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll.



Though Fernando Llorente managed to pull one back it was too little too late as Bilic's side raced on to register three wins in a row and climb up to eleventh spot in the league table.





The manager on his part is happy with his team's achievement, though he insists that a clean sheet would have been nice.

"It was a shame to concede because it would have been nice to get three clean sheets in a row but it was a very good performance from us", Bilic was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We defended with numbers and aggression, and we were compact and close to each other.



"Even before we scored it looked like we were going to hurt them.



"I'm really pleased for the guys."



West Ham's next match will be against champions Leicester City this coming Saturday.

