X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/12/2016 - 17:18 GMT

Shows We’ve Got Options – Eden Hazard Hails Chelsea After Bournemouth Beaten

 




Eden Hazard is happy with how Chelsea coped with the absence of Diego Costa against Bournemouth after they made it 12 wins in a row in the Premier League by running out 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Hazard as their front three and the Cherries were hugely under the cosh in the first half as Antonio Conte's men ran riot.




Pedro struck in the 24th minute and Chelsea counted themselves unlucky to head in just 1-0 ahead at the break, but they soon added a second as Hazard scored, from the penalty spot in the 49th minute.

A third arrived in injury time via Pedro, as Chelsea ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.
 


And Hazard hailed how the Blues were able to cope with being without their leading scorer Costa.

"We have different options", he said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"We know Diego is the top scorer in the league and for the club, so we had to find a different solution and we did today.

"Pedro, Willian along with me can score, Michy [Batshuayi] is on the bench, so  we have a lot of solutions and we did well."

Batshuayi was given the briefest of run-outs by Conte, as he replaced Hazard in the 94th minute.
 