XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2016 - 21:07 GMT

Standards At Rangers Higher Than My Previous Clubs, Gers Star Admits

 




Matt Crooks has admitted that the standards at Rangers are higher than at any of the clubs he has previously played for.

The 22-year-old joined Rangers on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley in the summer along with Josh Windass as the Gers prepared for life in the top tier for the first time in four years.




Crooks, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, has thus far failed to hit the ground running at Ibrox as injuries have disrupted his progress.

The defensive midfielder has thus far managed to clock up just 97 minutes over three appearances in all competitions for Rangers.
 


And Crooks, who also counts Huddersfield Town and Hartlepool United amongst his former employers, explained that the standards set at Rangers are the highest he has seen thus far.

“It’s completely different to Accy in terms of set-up and quality and general day to day life”, he told Rangers TV.

“I was at Huddersfield before so it’s pretty similar to that but not on the same scale.

“Here it’s much bigger and the facilities and the standards I think are higher.”

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table with 38 points from 19 matches, 14 behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.

The Light Blues will next face St. Johnstone on Wednesday before taking on Celtic on New Year’s Eve.
 