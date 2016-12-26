Standards At Rangers Higher Than My Previous Clubs, Gers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Matt Crooks has admitted that the standards at Rangers are higher than at any of the clubs he has previously played for.



The 22-year-old joined Rangers on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley in the summer along with Josh Windass as the Gers prepared for life in the top tier for the first time in four years.











Crooks, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, has thus far failed to hit the ground running at Ibrox as injuries have disrupted his progress.



The defensive midfielder has thus far managed to clock up just 97 minutes over three appearances in all competitions for Rangers.





And Crooks, who also counts Huddersfield Town and Hartlepool United amongst his former employers, explained that the standards set at Rangers are the highest he has seen thus far.

“It’s completely different to Accy in terms of set-up and quality and general day to day life”, he told Rangers TV.



“I was at Huddersfield before so it’s pretty similar to that but not on the same scale.



“Here it’s much bigger and the facilities and the standards I think are higher.”



Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table with 38 points from 19 matches, 14 behind leaders Celtic, who have a game in hand.



The Light Blues will next face St. Johnstone on Wednesday before taking on Celtic on New Year’s Eve.

