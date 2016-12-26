Super Agent Rules Out Transfer For Chelsea And Man Utd Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes has insisted that James Rodriguez, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea, won’t leave Real Madrid in January.



Struggling to feature regularly for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane’s stewardship, the Colombian recently vented his frustration and indicated that he could consider leaving the club in the winter window.











Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have been mooted to be his possible next destination and even Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has indicated that Italian champions could be interested in the winger.



However, a January transfer window departure seems unlikely for Rodriguez at the moment as his agent, Mendes, revealed that his client won’t be leaving the Spanish capital next month.





He told Spanish sports daily AS: “James will not leave in January.”

The Colombian joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in 2014 for a hefty transfer fee of €75m and has won a Champions League with the club, amongst various other honours.



However, Rodriguez has made just three league starts for Real Madrid this season and has made just 16 appearances across all competitions.

