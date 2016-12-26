We Don’t Need Him – Former Liverpool Star On Jurgen Klopp Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Nigel Spackman is of the opinion that the Reds do not need Christian Pulisic at the moment.



The Merseyside giants have been linked with making a move for the Borussia Dortmund youngster in January, with Paris Saint-German also keeping tabs on the situation. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp tried to sign the winger in the summer, but Dortmund knocked back all interest in the American.











While Philippe Coutinho is currently sidelined with an injury, Liverpool will lose Sadio Mane in January as the Senegalese will be representing his nation in the African Cup of Nations.



But Spackman, who admitted that Pulisic is a “top player”, still feels Liverpool do not need the American talent as he expects Coutinho to return to action soon and Daniel Sturridge to step up in Mane’s absence next month.





“Pulisic, the American boy at Dortmund. He’s a top, top player in the Bundesliga”, Spackman explained on LFC TV.

“But I’m not sure we need him at the moment, because Coutinho will hopefully come back in.



“When Mane goes off to the Africa Cup of Nations, hopefully Sturridge will have more chance of playing week-in and week-out.



“So maybe you don’t want to upset what you have already got.”



Klopp, the present Liverpool boss, snapped up Pulisic in February 2015 whilst he was in charge of Dortmund.



The 18-year-old, whose present contract with the German giants runs until the summer of 2019, has thus far made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.



Dortmund are desperate not to lose him, but may be tested with big money bids sooner rather than later.

