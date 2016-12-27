Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United Dealt Blow In Race For Sporting Lisbon Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho is not prepared to allow William Carvalho to leave the club unless his €45m release clause is met, after talk of interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United resurfaced.



William has long been linked with Premier League sides and Sporting Lisbon may field bids for the highly rated Portugal international when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.











But according to SAPO Desporto, De Carvalho has no intention of letting William leave unless his release clause of €45m is met.



The Sporting Lisbon president considers the midfielder a key man and is keen not to lose him mid-season.





As such, De Carvalho has ruled out any negotiation on William, meaning clubs must activate his release clause if they wish to try to sign him.