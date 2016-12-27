XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/12/2016 - 16:16 GMT

Daniel Sturridge On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Stoke City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Stoke City at Anfield in a Premier League fixture today.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently in third spot in the Premier League standings and have slipped to nine points behind leaders Chelsea after the Blues' beat Bournemouth on Boxing Day. The Reds would jump above Manchester City and into second if they can take all three points against the Potters.




Liverpool continue to be without Philippe Coutinho, who is out with an ankle injury. And to take on Stoke, Klopp picks Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren as the central defensive pairing, while Jordan Henderson will look to continue his form in the middle of the park. Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are attacking threats, with Divock Origi leading the line.

From the bench the German boss can call for Daniel Sturridge if needed, while Lucas Leiva is an experienced option. Emre Can is also on the bench.

 


Liverpool Team vs Stoke City

Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Mane, Origi

Substitutes: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Ejaria, Woodburn
 