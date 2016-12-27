Do That And They’ve Got A Chance – Trevor Sinclair On How Sunderland Can Avoid Drop

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United star Trevor Sinclair believes Sunderland have a chance of avoiding relegation if they can bring in another striker during the upcoming winter transfer window to ease the burden on Jermain Defoe.



The Black Cats, who lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Boxing Day, are presently 18th in the league table with just 14 points from 18 games.











Sunderland have thus far managed to find the back of the net just 16 times in the Premier League this season, the lowest in the division, with half of those being scored by Defoe.



And Sinclair, who thinks David Moyes’ team are over-dependant on Defoe for goals, feels Sunderland may be able to steer clear of relegation if they rope in another forward in January.





“I think Sunderland have got a chance”, he said on the BBC's Final Score programme on Boxing Day.

“They have got a group full of men, but I think Moyes will want to look into the January transfer window to bring bodies in – even if it's just to give the lads that are already there a boost.



“If they can bring in another goalscorer, because they are so dependent on Jermain Defoe.



“If they can get another goalscorer in at the club they've got a chance.”



Sunderland will next face Burnley in an away game on New Year’s Eve before welcoming Liverpool to the Stadium of Light two days later.

