Don’t Play Stoke’s Game And There’s Only One Result – Liverpool Legend’s Advice For Reds

Former Liverpool defender Mark Wright has warned the Reds not to get drawn into Stoke City’s style of play, ahead of the Potters’ visit to Anfield tonight.



Stoke, who are known for their physical style of play, are currently 12th in the Premier League table with 21 points from 17 games.











On the other hand, Liverpool are considered serious title considers this season as they presently find themselves third in the standings with 37 points from 17 matches, nine behind leaders Chelsea, who have played a game more.



Jurgen Klopp’s team have been in fantastic form in the present campaign, with their pressing style of play mostly paying dividends.





As a result, Wright wants Liverpool not to abandon their style of play against Stoke, who he thinks will struggle if the Reds remain loyal to their tactics.

“Stoke are one of those side who do have players that can hurt you and they have a manager who expects his players to stuck in”, he said on LFC TV.



“It’s not going to be an easy game.



"If you play Stoke’s game, if you get dragged into a battle with them, then they can beat you.



“If Liverpool keep playing the way they have been playing with the movement and the way we move the ball around and pass and tire people out, then there’s only one result and I’m confident that Liverpool are going to win again.



“But Stoke are big and strong and they do try and bully you and if that’s the case, then it will be a tough game.”



Liverpool need to beat Stoke in order to keep pace with leaders Chelsea, who beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day.

