Ex-Sunderland Star Warns Against Selling Jermain Defoe Amid Crystal Palace and West Ham Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Kilbane has warned Sunderland not to sell Jermain Defoe, amid suggestions of interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United.



Defoe has excelled for Sunderland since being tempted to the Stadium of Light from MLS side Toronto FC in the winter transfer window of 2015, with his goals playing a big part in keeping the Black Cats in the Premier League.











Again this season Defoe has been the shining light for Sunderland, netting eight of the club's 16 Premier League goals so far.



He has been mooted as a winter transfer window target for Crystal Palace and West Ham, two sides who are looking to strengthen in January, but former Sunderland star Kilbane thinks selling Defoe would be a bad idea.





The 39-year-old feels while Sunderland could command a hefty fee for the striker, they would still struggle to be able to fill the void left by his departure.