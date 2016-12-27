Ex-Sunderland Star Warns Against Selling Jermain Defoe Amid Crystal Palace and West Ham Interest

Kevin Kilbane has warned Sunderland not to sell Jermain Defoe, amid suggestions of interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United.
Defoe has excelled for Sunderland since being tempted to the Stadium of Light from MLS side Toronto FC in the winter transfer window of 2015, with his goals playing a big part in keeping the Black Cats in the Premier League.
Again this season Defoe has been the shining light for Sunderland, netting eight of the club's 16 Premier League goals so far.
He has been mooted as a winter transfer window target for Crystal Palace and West Ham, two sides who are looking to strengthen in January, but former Sunderland star Kilbane thinks selling Defoe would be a bad idea.
The 39-year-old feels while Sunderland could command a hefty fee for the striker, they would still struggle to be able to fill the void left by his departure.
"I think he is key", Kilbane said on the BBC's Final Score programme on Boxing Day.
"They've got to keep him because regardless of whether they get £15m or £20m for Defoe, they won't be able to get in enough players to fill that void he would leave."
And Kilbane believes that Sunderland will be strapped for cash when the window opens again in a matter of days.
"I think the transfer window [for Sunderland] might be loans, one or two free transfers that David Moyes can get over the line because there won't be many funds available to him", he added.
Sunderland, who sit in 18th spot in the Premier League standings, are next in action on New Year's Eve away at Turf Moor against Burnley.