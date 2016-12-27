“Fantastic Man” Massimo Cellino Gets Bad Press – Steve Evans On Leeds Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Evans has dubbed Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino a "fantastic man" and insisted the Italian gets a bad press.



The Scot was appointed Leeds boss in October last year, succeeding Uwe Rosler in the position. However, Cellino opted to part ways with Evans in the summer and drafted in Garry Monk as his replacement.











Evans bears no ill will towards the Italian supremo and continues to be thankful for having been given the opportunity to manage Leeds.



And the current Mansfield Town boss believes that Cellino is not treated fairly by the media, while he also dubbed the Italian, who has seen a number of Leeds fans turn decisively against his reign due to off the pitch issues and constant chopping and changing in the dugout, a fantastic man.





Asked on Stags player about the differences between Cellino and Mansfield chairman John Radford, Evans replied: " There couldn't be two more different types of characters than Massimo Cellino and John Radford, and Carolyn Radford, because she is part of the ownership of this football club.