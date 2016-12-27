“Fantastic Man” Massimo Cellino Gets Bad Press – Steve Evans On Leeds Supremo

Steve Evans has dubbed Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino a "fantastic man" and insisted the Italian gets a bad press.
The Scot was appointed Leeds boss in October last year, succeeding Uwe Rosler in the position. However, Cellino opted to part ways with Evans in the summer and drafted in Garry Monk as his replacement.
Evans bears no ill will towards the Italian supremo and continues to be thankful for having been given the opportunity to manage Leeds.
And the current Mansfield Town boss believes that Cellino is not treated fairly by the media, while he also dubbed the Italian, who has seen a number of Leeds fans turn decisively against his reign due to off the pitch issues and constant chopping and changing in the dugout, a fantastic man.
Asked on Stags player about the differences between Cellino and Mansfield chairman John Radford, Evans replied: "There couldn't be two more different types of characters than Massimo Cellino and John Radford, and Carolyn Radford, because she is part of the ownership of this football club.
"I had a great relationship with Massimo. He's a fantastic man.
"He's a character that gets the wrong press everywhere he goes because people just want to give him bad press.
"He isn't an angel by any respects, I'm saying he gets bad press and therefore half of what is written, probably one per cent of that is true", the Scot added.
Cellino is currently facing an 18-month ban from football due to breaching the Football Association's agent regulations when selling Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014.
He has also been linked with selling 50 per cent of Leeds to fellow Italian Andrea Radrizzani, in a sign his grip on the Yorkshire giants could be loosening.