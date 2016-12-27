Garry Monk Identifies Sole Blemish In Leeds’ 4-1 Win At Preston

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has revealed that the only disappointment during Leeds United’s 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day was the goal that his side conceded at Deepdale.



The Whites started brightly and found themselves 2-0 up by the 23rd minute, courtesy of goals from Kemar Roofe and Hadi Sacko.











Marnick Vermijl then reduced the arrears for the hosts in the 27th minute, but Souleymane Doukara helped Leeds to reclaim their two-goal advantage four minutes later, with Pablo Hernandez rounding off the scoring towards the end of the game.



And Monk, who was thoroughly pleased with his side’s performance against Preston, however, admitted that the only blemish was their failure to keep a clean sheet.





“I thought we did very well, especially in the first half”, he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We managed to get a two-goal lead, the only disappointment was the one time we lost concentration.



“We talked about the crossing situation with their striker, they aim a lot for him.



“The one time we lost concentration, we conceded a goal and that was the only disappointment from the day.”



Leeds, who have now managed to win their last three Championship outings, will next face Aston Villa on Thursday.



Monk’s team are currently fifth in the league table with 41 points from 23 matches.

