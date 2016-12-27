I’ll Look At It – Garry Monk Yet To Decide Whether To Play Leeds Duo At Villa Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has explained that he is yet to decide if Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez will start in the Whites’ next Championship game, against Aston Villa on Thursday.



The duo, who have struggled with injuries recently, made substitute appearances in Leeds’ 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day, with Hernandez even finding the back of the net late on at Deepdale.











However, Monk revealed that the pair featuring against Preston does not necessarily mean that they will be in the starting line-up at Villa Park.



The manager insisted that both Wood and Hernandez will be assessed daily before deciding upon their involvement against the Villains.





“I have to obviously have a look”, he told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked if the duo will start against Aston Villa.

“Pablo has been back a little bit longer, Woody has not been back so much in terms of training.



“It’s a step-by-step process about daily assessing them and seeing how they are, speaking to the players, but also they have to tick the boxes that we have for them.



“But when they come onto the pitch, they are all determined.”



Wood is Leeds’ current top goalscorer this season, with 14 strikes to his name.



On the other hand, Hernandez, who is currently on loan at Leeds from Qatari outfit Al-Arabi, has thus far scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants.

