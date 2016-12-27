Ironic How Garry Monk Is Excelling While Swansea Are Struggling – Trevor Sinclair

Trevor Sinclair has indicated Swansea City may regret having sacked Garry Monk, due to how the manager is doing with Championship side Leeds United.
The Welsh giants opted to part ways with Monk in December 2015 following a poor run of results which fuelled relegation fears in the Premier League.
Swansea did stay up last season, but are struggling badly in the current campaign and are now on to their second manager of the season in the shape of former Le Havre boss Bob Bradley; Swans fans called for Bradley to be sacked following their side's Boxing Day loss to West Ham United.
Monk meanwhile took over at Leeds in the summer and despite a tough start at Elland Road has turned the Whites around and has the club sitting fifth in the Championship standings and gunning for promotion.
And Sinclair feels there is real irony at how Swansea have faltered and Monk has soared.
"The irony is what's going on at the Liberty Stadium", Sinclair said on the BBC's Final Score programme on Boxing Day.
"You think how he was let go by Swansea City.
"He's gone in there [to Leeds] and he's doing a superb job for me", he added.
Leeds thrashed Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day to continue with their fine form.
Swansea are second bottom of the Premier League and increasingly being tipped for relegation.