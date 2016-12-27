Ironic How Garry Monk Is Excelling While Swansea Are Struggling – Trevor Sinclair

Follow @insidefutbol





Trevor Sinclair has indicated Swansea City may regret having sacked Garry Monk, due to how the manager is doing with Championship side Leeds United.



The Welsh giants opted to part ways with Monk in December 2015 following a poor run of results which fuelled relegation fears in the Premier League.











Swansea did stay up last season, but are struggling badly in the current campaign and are now on to their second manager of the season in the shape of former Le Havre boss Bob Bradley; Swans fans called for Bradley to be sacked following their side's Boxing Day loss to West Ham United.



Monk meanwhile took over at Leeds in the summer and despite a tough start at Elland Road has turned the Whites around and has the club sitting fifth in the Championship standings and gunning for promotion.





And Sinclair feels there is real irony at how Swansea have faltered and Monk has soared.