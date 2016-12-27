It’s Important To Get Right – Leeds Boss Garry Monk On Key Factor During Upcoming Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has underlined the importance of utilising his squad in the right manner over the busy festive period, following the Whites’ 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day.



Charlie Taylor, who has been struggling with an Achilles injury, missed his first league game of the season as he was left out of Leeds’ matchday squad against Preston, with Gaetano Berardi stepping up in his absence.











On the other hand, Liam Bridcutt started for the first time since mid-September, replacing Ronaldo Vieira in the starting eleven; a foot injury forced the midfield enforcer to face a lengthy spell out on the sidelines earlier in the season.



Leeds will next face Aston Villa in an away league fixture on Monday before taking on Rotherham United at Elland Road four days later.





And with the games coming thick and fast, Monk believes it is vitally important to manage Leeds’ squad rightly.

“Charlie was still a bit sore with his Achilles”, he told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about the changes in his team against Preston.



“We’ve got two games in a short period so we have to manage the team right, especially in the next two games.



“It’s important that we get it right, we get the freshness and we target every game.



“Obviously we have got another game coming up very shortly and we have to select the right team with the same attitude, with the same focus that we showed today.”



Leeds are currently in the midst of a rich vein of form, having won their last three Championship matches.

