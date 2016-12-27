XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2016 - 11:35 GMT

It’s Important To Get Right – Leeds Boss Garry Monk On Key Factor During Upcoming Games

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has underlined the importance of utilising his squad in the right manner over the busy festive period, following the Whites’ 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Charlie Taylor, who has been struggling with an Achilles injury, missed his first league game of the season as he was left out of Leeds’ matchday squad against Preston, with Gaetano Berardi stepping up in his absence.




On the other hand, Liam Bridcutt started for the first time since mid-September, replacing Ronaldo Vieira in the starting eleven; a foot injury forced the midfield enforcer to face a lengthy spell out on the sidelines earlier in the season.

Leeds will next face Aston Villa in an away league fixture on Monday before taking on Rotherham United at Elland Road four days later.
 


And with the games coming thick and fast, Monk believes it is vitally important to manage Leeds’ squad rightly.

“Charlie was still a bit sore with his Achilles”, he told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about the changes in his team against Preston.

“We’ve got two games in a short period so we have to manage the team right, especially in the next two games.

“It’s important that we get it right, we get the freshness and we target every game.

“Obviously we have got another game coming up very shortly and we have to select the right team with the same attitude, with the same focus that we showed today.”

Leeds are currently in the midst of a rich vein of form, having won their last three Championship matches.
 