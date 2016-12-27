Juventus Offered Chelsea Star But Cool On Potential Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are cool on potentially signing Chelsea defensive midfielder John Obi Mikel during the upcoming winter transfer window.



The Nigeria international, who is yet to make an appearance for Chelsea this season, has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in January.











Inter Milan, AC Milan and Marseille have all been credited with showing an interest in Mikel, whose present contract with Chelsea will expire in the summer.



The player’s agents also offered the 29-year-old to Juventus, but the Bianconeri are not interested in him at the moment, despite being in the market for a midfielder, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport.





Juventus are instead looking at other options and will only reassess their position on Mikel if they cannot land preferred targets.

While fellow Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and AC Milan are still linked with Mikel, Marseille’s move for the player reached a dead end as they failed to meet the financial demands of the Chelsea outcast.



Mikel, who joined Chelsea from Norwegian outfit FK Lyn in 2006, has thus far amassed 372 appearances for the Blues, scoring six times and setting up 13 goals.



He also has 73 caps and five goals for Nigeria to his name.

