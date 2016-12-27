Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Reveals Reason For Hadi Sacko Substitution

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has revealed that Hadi Sacko’s substitution early on in the second half during Leeds United’s 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day was a tactical decision, thereby ruling out injury concerns regarding the winger.



Sacko, who scored Leeds’ second goal at Deepdale in the 23rd minute, was substituted just eight minutes into the second half, with the Whites leading 3-1 at that point.











The 22-year-old was replaced with Pablo Hernandez, who went on to score Leeds’ fourth and final goal late on.



And Monk, who praised Sacko’s goal against Preston, explained that the youngster was substituted due to tactical reasons as Leeds wanted to negate Preston’s threats from the flanks.





“No, just looking at the game I felt the way they could hurt us was down the side and throw-in situation or crossing situations”, he told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked if Sacko was substituted due to any injury.

“We just wanted to make a tactical change and sometimes players are sacrificed for that but they understand.



“We are here to win games and do what’s best for the team.



“It was great to see Hadi score his goal.



"It was a really good finish and the move was also great.”



Sacko, who joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon’s B team in the summer, has thus far made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants, scoring twice and setting up four goals.

