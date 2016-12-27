XRegister
06 October 2016

27/12/2016 - 12:36 GMT

Norwich Gave Chris Hughton No Time, He’d Have Loved Alex Neil’s Leeway – Trevor Sinclair

 




Trevor Sinclair has contrasted the treatment Chris Hughton received at Norwich City with that Alex Neil is currently receiving at the Canaries.

Neil is under severe pressure following a dreadful run of results, but Norwich have so far decided to keep faith with the 35-year-old, despite sliding down the Championship table.




Hughton, who currently has Brighton in second spot in the Championship and on course for promotion, was sacked by Norwich in April 2014, with the Canaries one place and five points above the drop zone in the Premier League.

Sinclair thinks that Hughton would have loved the leeway Neil is currently benefiting from at Carrow Road and insists the Canaries were too quick to pull the trigger.
 


"You look at what Chris Hughton is doing at Brighton and I'm sure he would have loved that kind of leeway at Norwich", Sinclair said on the BBC's Final Score programme.

"He didn't get any time at all and he was doing a good job there", the former winger added.

Norwich, who were beaten 3-1 away at Reading on Boxing Day, have now lost eight of their last ten games in the Championship, slipping down to 12th in the standings.

The Canaries are next in action away at Brentford on New Year's Eve, before starting 2017 with a visit from Derby County.
 