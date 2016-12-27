Norwich Gave Chris Hughton No Time, He’d Have Loved Alex Neil’s Leeway – Trevor Sinclair

Follow @insidefutbol





Trevor Sinclair has contrasted the treatment Chris Hughton received at Norwich City with that Alex Neil is currently receiving at the Canaries.



Neil is under severe pressure following a dreadful run of results, but Norwich have so far decided to keep faith with the 35-year-old, despite sliding down the Championship table.











Hughton, who currently has Brighton in second spot in the Championship and on course for promotion, was sacked by Norwich in April 2014, with the Canaries one place and five points above the drop zone in the Premier League.



Sinclair thinks that Hughton would have loved the leeway Neil is currently benefiting from at Carrow Road and insists the Canaries were too quick to pull the trigger.





" You look at what Chris Hughton is doing at Brighton and I'm sure he would have loved that kind of leeway at Norwich", Sinclair said on the BBC's Final Score programme.