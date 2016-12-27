Scored And Dominated – Liverpool Skipper Hails Win Over Stoke

Jordan Henderson believes his Liverpool side dominated against Stoke City after cancelling out an early Potters goal to run out 4-1 winners in the Premier League fixture at Anfield.
Stoke took advantage of poor Liverpool defending to take the lead in the 12th minute, with Jon Walters beating Simon Mignolet with a header at the goalkeeper's near post, raising further questions about the Belgian's quality.
The visitors were on top, but when Liverpool scored against the run of play through Adam Lallana just after the half hour mark everything changed.
Liverpool started to control the match and with Stoke hanging on before half time took the lead through Roberto Firmino.
The Reds then killed off the visitors in the 59th minute when Giannelli Imbula turned a cross from Divock Origi into his own net, making it 3-1 to Liverpool.
Liverpool then capped off the display with substitute Daniel Sturridge scoring within seconds of his introduction, in the 70th minute.
Henderson was delighted with how Liverpool, who are back up to second in the league table, dominated after scoring, but admitted the Reds had been given a tough evening by Stoke.
He said on Sky Sports: "Early on they put us under pressure and we struggled to deal with the long ball.
"They got the goal but we adapted well towards the end of the first half.
"The start wasn’t great but overall after the goal we dominated", Henderson continued.
The Liverpool skipper also insisted that his side are not worrying about what the sides around them are doing and are now focused on their next clash, against Manchester City.
"It doesn’t matter about everyone else. We are just focused on what we need.
"Today was a big test and every win is a good result.
"We now have to focus on the next game and we have a another tough one coming up against City – that is the next challenge."
Liverpool now boast 40 points from 18 games, six fewer than league leaders Chelsea.