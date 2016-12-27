Scored And Dominated – Liverpool Skipper Hails Win Over Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Henderson believes his Liverpool side dominated against Stoke City after cancelling out an early Potters goal to run out 4-1 winners in the Premier League fixture at Anfield.



Stoke took advantage of poor Liverpool defending to take the lead in the 12th minute, with Jon Walters beating Simon Mignolet with a header at the goalkeeper's near post, raising further questions about the Belgian's quality.











The visitors were on top, but when Liverpool scored against the run of play through Adam Lallana just after the half hour mark everything changed.



Liverpool started to control the match and with Stoke hanging on before half time took the lead through Roberto Firmino.





The Reds then killed off the visitors in the 59th minute when Giannelli Imbula turned a cross from Divock Origi into his own net, making it 3-1 to Liverpool.