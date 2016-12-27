Victor Lindelof Is Prepared For Manchester United – Henrik Larsson

Follow @insidefutbol





Henrik Larsson believes that Victor Lindelof is well equipped to meet the challenge which will come with being a Manchester United player.



The Red Devils are expected to snap up the Sweden international centre-back from Portuguese giants Benfica when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.











Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is claimed to have specifically requested that the club sign the 22-year-old and Manchester United are expected to grant their manager's wish.



Larsson, who rates his countryman, has no doubt Lindelof can make the grade at Old Trafford, but he believes the defender will need to adapt his game to cope with the demands of English football.





"He is already playing at a high level, so he's prepared for a club like Manchester United", Larsson told Portuguese daily DN.