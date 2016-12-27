XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/12/2016 - 15:27 GMT

Victor Lindelof Is Prepared For Manchester United – Henrik Larsson

 




Henrik Larsson believes that Victor Lindelof is well equipped to meet the challenge which will come with being a Manchester United player.

The Red Devils are expected to snap up the Sweden international centre-back from Portuguese giants Benfica when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.




Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is claimed to have specifically requested that the club sign the 22-year-old and Manchester United are expected to grant their manager's wish.

Larsson, who rates his countryman, has no doubt Lindelof can make the grade at Old Trafford, but he believes the defender will need to adapt his game to cope with the demands of English football.
 


"He is already playing at a high level, so he's prepared for a club like Manchester United", Larsson told Portuguese daily DN.

"He is at a club like Benfica and he is also a first choice for Sweden.

"It's going to be a case of adapting to a different style of football."

And Larsson, who himself had a brief spell playing for Manchester United, believes Swedes are adaptable people.

"We are a very adaptable people, whether in football or any other activity", he explained.

"I think the Swedes are very prepared as a people to take on any kind of challenge and it will not be difficult for Lindelof to adapt to the style of English football."

Lindelof, if he completes the move, will join a side currently sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League standings, four points off the top four.
 