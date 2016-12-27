We Said We Wanted To Give Fans Christmas Present – Leeds Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has explained that Leeds United wanted to give the fans something to cheer about over Christmas, following their 4-1 win over Preston North End on Boxing Day.



Goals from Kemar Roofe, Hadi Sacko, Souleymane Doukara and Palo Hernandez at Deepdale helped the Whites to notch up their third consecutive win in the Championship.











And Monk was pleased with Leeds giving their travelling fans a Christmas present in the form of a victory on Boxing Day.



“It’s a good Christmas present for our fans I think”, he told BBC Radio Leeds.





“We talked about that, as a group we wanted to give them – the travelling fans, something to be happy about over Christmas.”

Leeds will next take on Aston Villa in an away league fixture on Thursday night, and Monk insisted that the Yorkshire giants will fight as hard as possible to bag the three points on offer at Villa Park.



“We came here today and fought as hard as we could for the three points and we got them”, he continued.



“It has to be the same for the Villa game now. We have to go there, it will be a totally different game to today.



“But we will fight as hard as we can for the three points.”



Following Thursday’s meeting with Aston Villa, Leeds, who currently find themselves in fifth spot in the Championship table with 41 points from 23 outings, will take on bottom-placed Rotherham United at Elland Road four days later.

