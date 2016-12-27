XRegister
06 October 2016

27/12/2016 - 22:35 GMT

You Believe In Santa Claus – Lyon Supremo Responds To Anthony Martial Suggestion

 




Lyon supremo Jean-Michel Aulas has laughed off suggestions that his club could snap up Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Les Gones are looking to make additions in the new year as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.




Martial has struggled to nail down a spot in the side at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho this season and has started only six Premier League games for the Red Devils.

It was suggested to Aulas by a fan on Twitter that Lyon could move to snap up Martial on a loan deal next month.
 


But the Lyon supremo laughed off the suggestion that Martial is a realistic target.

Aulas replied: "You still believe in Santa Claus?"

Martial came through the youth ranks at Lyon and briefly turned out for the club's senior side before being sold to Monaco.

Manchester United then pounced for the 21-year-old forward and snapped him up from Monaco in the summer of 2015.
 