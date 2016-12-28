Antonio Conte Shuts Door On Michy Batshuayi Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he won't allow summer signing Michy Batshuayi to go out on loan in January.



The 23-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game for the Pensioners, having managed just 76 minutes in eleven league games.











The young Belgian wasn't picked to start the game against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, in spite of the absence of Diego Costa, who missed the match through suspension.



It led to speculation about the Belgian being sent out on loan during the January transfer window. The manager though was quick to clarify his team's stance on the youngster, insisting that Batshuayi is going nowhere.





According to the former Juventus manager, sending a new player out on loan is a defeat for the club and he as a manager cannot allow that. Conte went on to reiterate his desire to continue working with Batshuayi and together try to improve.

"I won't let him go on loan", Conte was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"He's a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and for me.



"Every decision I make is because I want to win.



"I try to make the best decision for the team but I am sure Michy will have the possibility to play in the future.



"I wanted to give him the opportunity to play and have another appearance and it happened at the end.



"We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him, and to bring him to the best condition to help us in this league.



"We need him."



It remains to be seen whether Conte will have a change of heart before the January transfer window closes.

