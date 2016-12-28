Brendan Rodgers Anticipates Difficult Ross County Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes that his team's game against Ross County tonight will be a difficult one.



The Bhoys haven't yet lost a match in the league this season and have already developed a 14 point lead at the top of the table with one game in hand.











And now as they head into their next game against mid-table side Ross County, the former Liverpool manager insists that his men cannot take their foot off the pedal as there is still a long way to go before the season starts to take shape.



Rodgers also believes the fact that the Staggies are coming fresh off a defeat against Partick Thistle means that their urge for a win will be even greater and they will do everything they can to make life difficult for the hosts.





“There is still a long way to go, but you see every game as an opportunity to demonstrate your qualities as opposed to any threat to losing records”, Rodgers told Celtic TV.

“So for us it’s about opportunity and we need to ensure we take that opportunity.



“We just want to keep the run going. At Celtic Park we wanted it to be a fortress and we feel that, if you’re going to do well as a team, in particular your home form has to be very strong and that’s what it’s proved to be.



“I think it’s going to be a difficult game for us with Ross County coming off the back of a disappointing result for them at home.



“So for us it’s a case of getting back here – we love playing at Celtic Park and the supporters are brilliant for us, and hopefully after the Christmas period they can turn out for us in their numbers, which they always have, and support the team to another win.”



The match against Ross County will be followed by a Glasgow derby against Rangers on 31st December.

