06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2016 - 14:52 GMT

Chinese Super League Side Prepared To Splash Cash For Lukas Podolski

 




Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande are willing to pay Galatasaray €20m for the services of former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski.

The 31-year-old, who left Arsenal for Galatasary in the summer of 2015, has been in fine form in the current campaign.




Podolski has thus far made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish giants this season, scoring six times and setting up three goals.

The forward’s impressive displays in front of goal have attracted the interest of Guangzhou Evergrande, who are prepared to offer €20m in the form of a transfer fee to Galatasaray for the ex-Germany international, according to German daily Bild.
 


It has been also claimed that the Chinese outfit are offering Podolski an annual salary of €9m.

However, Podolski, who is believed to be on the radar of three other Chinese clubs as well, is yet to take a call on Guangzhou Evergrande’s offer.

His present contract with Galatasaray is set to expire in 2018 and in September he ruled out leaving before his deal ends.

Fellow Chinese club Shanghai SIPG recently lured Oscar from Chelsea for a hefty fee of around £60m.
 