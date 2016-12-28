XRegister
28/12/2016 - 17:03 GMT

Daniel Sturridge Makes Finishing Look Easy – Liverpool Legend Impressed

 




Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has branded Daniel Sturridge a “top striker”, following his goal in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old, who has been sparingly used by Liverpool in the current campaign, scored within a minute after coming off the bench against Stoke at Anfield.




Sturridge intercepted Ryan Shawcross’ poor back-pass before rounding the onrushing goalkeeper and putting the ball into the back of the net to score Liverpool’s fourth and final goal of the game in the 70th minute.

The England international also made a positive impact as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Everton last week; Sturridge’s effort in injury time hit the post and Sadio Mane pounced on the loose ball to slot it home.
 


And Houghton explained that the calm and composed manner in which Sturridge scored against the Potters shows that he is a “top striker.”

“Top strikers make the game look easy and they make finishing look easy”, he told LFC TV.

“And that’s what Daniel Sturridge did there. A lot of players would have missed the target, put it wide of the near-post or the far-post.

“But it never looked like he was going to miss. He knew what he was going to do – a little step-over, took it to his left hand side and just slotted it into the back of the net.

“And you knew that was game over [for Stoke].”

Sturridge has thus far clocked up 523 minutes over 13 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five times, with the goal against Stoke being his first in the Premier League in the present campaign.
 