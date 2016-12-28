Draw Fair Result Because Rangers Were Toothless At St Johnstone – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes Rangers drawing with St Johnstone was the right result on account of the Gers being "toothless" in the second half at McDiarmid Park.



Rangers pulled ahead in the 23rd minute through Barrie McKay and looked on course for a comfortable evening's work after dominating the game against Tommy Wright's men.











But the match changed on a Rangers mistake as Rob Kiernan was sloppy with a back-pass, which allowed Steven MacLean the chance to slot past Wes Foderingham, which he wasted no time in doing.



It was 1-1 at half time and in the second period Rangers came off the boil, being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw which sees them a substantial 16 points behind league leaders Celtic.





Sutton, who noted the gap to Celtic is now growing, believes Rangers cannot claim to have deserved more than a point on account of their lack of a clinical touch in the second half.