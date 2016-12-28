Fixture Congestion Is No Problem For Liverpool Believes Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton believes with the Reds being in a rich vein of form, fixture congestion will not pose a problem for the club.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who thrashed Stoke City 4-1 on Tuesday night, will next take on fellow title contenders Manchester City on New Year’s Eve before taking on relegation-threatened Sunderland two days later.











Liverpool have now won three consecutive games on the spin and currently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 40 points from 18 outings, just six behind leaders Chelsea.



And Houghton, who thinks Klopp will find the right balance between training and rest before the upcoming games, is certain that Liverpool will not be bothered by the prospect of playing two more games within the coming six days due to their superb form.





“When you are playing well and you are winning, the games can't come quickly enough”, he said on LFC TV.

“You want to play virtually every day because you are so supremely confident going into games.



“I don’t think it will be a worry. I think they didn’t play for eight days since their last match against Everton.



“So, they have had a long time between that and tonight’s game.



“And I am sure the recovery will be right from the manager and he will get the balance right between training and rest between now and their next game against Manchester City.



“But these are the kind of games you want to be involved in. You want to be up there competing against the best.”



Strikes from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and an own-goal by Giannelli Imbula helped Liverpool to ease past Stoke, who broke the deadlock at Anfield through Jonathan Walters.

