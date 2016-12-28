He’d Score Leeds Ten Goals, He’d Be Perfect – Former White Recommends Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes would be a perfect fit for the Whites, who he has urged to sign another goalscorer in January.



The 26-year-old, who joined Middlesbrough from Blackburn Rovers during the last winter transfer window, has been sparingly used by the newly-promoted Premier League outfit this season.











He has thus far managed to clock up just 208 minutes over six league games in the present campaign, failing to find the back of the net.



And Whelan, who thinks Leeds should bring in another striker during the upcoming winter transfer window, feels Rhodes would be an ideal choice for the Yorkshire giants.





The 41-year-old went on to add that someone of Rhodes’ quality could turn out to be the vital element in Leeds’ promotion push this season as he feels that the forward has it in him to score ten goals in the second half of the campaign.

“I look more to the centre forward position for where we need to strengthen”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds, following the Whites' 4-1 win at Preston.



“If we had a natural goalscorer up there, as well, that could be the difference come the end of the season.



“I think [Souleymane] Doukara did a good job [against Preston on Boxing Day] but he’s better coming off the wide areas.



“I'd like to see someone like Jordan Rhodes who could get ten in the second half of the season.”



Chris Wood, who has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, is currently Leeds top goalscorer this season with 14 strikes in all competitions to his name.

