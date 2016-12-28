I Disagree – Federico Fazio Can’t Agree With Wojciech Szczesny’s Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Federico Fazio, on loan at Roma from Tottenham Hotspur, cannot agree with Giallorossi team-mate Wojciech Szczesny on the subject of the side's mentality.



Szczesny, who is himself on loan at Roma from Arsenal, was critical of the side's mentality after they suffered a 1-0 defeat away at title rivals Juventus earlier this month, losing vital ground at the top of Serie A in the process.











Centre-back Fazio however feels there is no issue with Roma's mentality and believes no change is needed, with the Giallorossi progressing well and much of the season still to go. And the defender pointed to Roma triumphing in games against other big teams in Serie A.



"Against Juventus we played very well", Fazio told Roma TV.





"We do not need to change anything, we have to continue like this. The championship is long and we are doing well", the Spurs contracted man continued.