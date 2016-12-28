Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Calms Injury Fears Around Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has revealed that defender Kyle Bartley will be fit for his side's match against Aston Villa on Thursday.



The 25-year-old took a blow to his head after clashing with fellow defender Luke Ayling during the 4-1 win against Preston North End on Boxing Day.











The two were competing with Preston striker Jermaine Beckford near the halfway line, which finally resulted in a straight red for the former Leeds striker after he kicked out at the centre-back.



Monk revealed that Bartley has been "groggy" after the collision with Ayling, but will be fit to face the Villans this Thursday.





“Kyle will be fine for the Villa game”, Monk was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He had a little clash of heads with Luke Ayling but nothing serious.



"He was feeling a little groggy, he had a bit of treatment at the end of the game but it was nothing more than that.”



The Whites head into Thursday's game after having won three on the trot and with key players returning from injury, Monk and his team will go into the match with confidence.



Striker Chris Wood and attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez have made their comebacks post injury, though midfielder Eunan O’Kane and left-back Charlie Taylor are still doubtful for the game.

