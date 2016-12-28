XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2016 - 11:48 GMT

Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Calms Injury Fears Around Defender

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has revealed that defender Kyle Bartley will be fit for his side's match against Aston Villa on Thursday.

The 25-year-old took a blow to his head after clashing with fellow defender Luke Ayling during the 4-1 win against Preston North End on Boxing Day.




The two were competing with Preston striker Jermaine Beckford near the halfway line, which finally resulted in a straight red for the former Leeds striker after he kicked out at the centre-back. 

Monk revealed that Bartley has been "groggy" after the collision with Ayling, but will be fit to face the Villans this Thursday.
 


“Kyle will be fine for the Villa game”, Monk was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.  

“He had a little clash of heads with Luke Ayling but nothing serious.

"He was feeling a little groggy, he had a bit of treatment at the end of the game but it was nothing more than that.”

The Whites head into Thursday's game after having won three on the trot and with key players returning from injury, Monk and his team will go into the match with confidence.

Striker Chris Wood and attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez have made their comebacks post injury, though midfielder Eunan O’Kane and left-back Charlie Taylor are still doubtful for the game.
 