Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Provides Squad Update Ahead of Aston Villa Trip

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has delivered an injury update ahead of his side's away Championship clash against Aston Villa on Thursday.
Monk's men head to Villa Park in good heart after thrashing Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day, a game which saw Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez return to action following their respective injuries.
The Leeds boss has reported no reaction suffered by the pair and is happy they got game time, telling LUTV: "Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez got some minutes on the pitch against Preston, which will do them good."
Monk will still have to make do without midfielder Eunan O'Kane, while the former Swansea boss admitted left-back Charlie Taylor will need to be assessed.
He explained: "Eunan O’Kane is still out and Charlie Taylor will be assessed. We will see how he reacts to his injury in training."
Leeds are flying high in fifth spot in the Championship standings and beat Villa when the two sides last met at Elland Road.
But Monk expects a completely different match against Steve Bruce's side at Villa Park as the race for promotion in the Championship heats up.
"I think Thursday’s game will be totally different game to when we last met Aston Villa at Elland Road.
"We are playing at a fantastic stadium against a very good side with a lot of experience", the Leeds head coach added.