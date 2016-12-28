Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Provides Squad Update Ahead of Aston Villa Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has delivered an injury update ahead of his side's away Championship clash against Aston Villa on Thursday.



Monk's men head to Villa Park in good heart after thrashing Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day, a game which saw Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez return to action following their respective injuries.











The Leeds boss has reported no reaction suffered by the pair and is happy they got game time, telling LUTV: "Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez got some minutes on the pitch against Preston, which will do them good."



Monk will still have to make do without midfielder Eunan O'Kane, while the former Swansea boss admitted left-back Charlie Taylor will need to be assessed.





He explained: " Eunan O’Kane is still out and Charlie Taylor will be assessed. We will see how he reacts to his injury in training."