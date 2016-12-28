Liverpool Legend Points To Sign Title Set To Be Hard Fought

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Ray Houghton thinks it will be a fascinating second half of the season in the Premier League with as many as four teams averaging more than two points per game.



Presently Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all average more than two points per game as Houghton considers it to be a vital criteria to determine the seriousness of title contenders; last season only champions Leicester City managed the feat.











At the moment, the top four teams in the Premier League have all played 18 games each, with Chelsea topping the table with 46 points.



Liverpool are second with 40 points, closely followed by third placed Manchester City, who have 39 points, while Arsenal have thus far managed to bag 37 points.





Tottenham Hotspur, who have 33 points from 17 matches, will also reach the two points per game average mark if they win their game in hand against Southampton tonight.

With so many teams already averaging more than two points per game, Houghton believes the second half of the Premier League season will be fascinating to watch.



“I normally look at average of two points per game”, he explained on LFC TV.



“If you get teams who are above that, they are the ones who are going to catch your eyes and chances are they are going to win it.



“There are already four teams on more than two points per game this season.



“There was just one last season – Leicester City, no one else got to that mark apart from them.



“That’s why it’s going to be a fascinating second half of the season that’s we are going to see.”

