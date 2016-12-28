Liverpool Mull Raiding Arsenal For Midfielder In Winter Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are weighing up making an offer for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Telegraph.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the England international as a potential addition as he hunts for reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window.











Klopp will be without Sadio Mane next month as the forward is heading off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.



As Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2018, he has been identified as a potential signing and Liverpool would be expected to offer between £20m and £25m for the former Southampton man.





It is claimed Oxlade-Chamberlain has heard reports of how Klopp works from fellow England stars Jordan Henderson and James Milner, who have been full of praise for the German.