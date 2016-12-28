XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2016 - 22:59 GMT

Liverpool Mull Raiding Arsenal For Midfielder In Winter Window

 




Liverpool are weighing up making an offer for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Telegraph.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the England international as a potential addition as he hunts for reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window.




Klopp will be without Sadio Mane next month as the forward is heading off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

As Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2018, he has been identified as a potential signing and Liverpool would be expected to offer between £20m and £25m for the former Southampton man.
 


It is claimed Oxlade-Chamberlain has heard reports of how Klopp works from fellow England stars Jordan Henderson and James Milner, who have been full of praise for the German.

Liverpool are keen to strengthen their squad as they push to challenge for the title, but Arsenal may think carefully before offloading Oxlade-Chamberlain to a side they would expect to battle for the Premier League crown.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has not yet played a full 90 minutes for Arsenal in the current campaign and is claimed to be becoming frustrated at not being handed an opportunity to nail down a spot in the side.

He cost Arsenal an initial £12m to sign from Southampton in 2011.
 