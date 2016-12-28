Lyon and Newcastle Prepare To Battle For Ivory Coast International

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Lyon are ready to do battle for Angers forward Nicolas Pepe.



Angers have already fielded an offer for the Ivory Coast international from an unnamed French club, but knocked it back, valuing the highly rated forward at the €10m mark.











Matters are set to heat up in the coming days as Lyon and Newcastle get serious in their attempts to sign Pepe.



According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Lyon are preparing an offer in excess of €5m in order to tempt Angers to sell.





And just as Lyon prepare to send in an offer, Newcastle are expected to do likewise as they look to make sure Pepe moves to St. James' Park in the winter transfer window.