Manchester United Persuaded Against Completing Signing of Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have opted against signing Victor Lindelof from Benfica in the January transfer window, according to the BBC.



The Red Devils had been tipped to scoop up the Sweden international when the window swings back open, with Benfica's president even reported to have flown to England recently to talk terms.











Lindelof was claimed to have been a direct request from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, but it is now claimed the Portuguese is happy with his defensive options.



Mourinho has been left impressed by the performances of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in the centre of defence and as such a move for Lindelof has been ruled out.





It now appears Benfica will be able to keep hold of the centre-back until at least the summer.