XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2016 - 16:56 GMT

Manchester United Rule Out Anthony Martial Departure

 




Manchester United have no intention of allowing Anthony Martial to leave the club in January, despite the forward having been linked with a loan move away.

Martial has struggled to feature on a regular basis under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford this season and has had to be content with appearances from the bench.




As such he has been linked with a switch away from the club in search of regular first team football, with La Liga giants Sevilla mooted as keen to take him on loan.

But according to the BBC, Manchester United will not entertain either loan or transfer offers for Martial, as they plan to keep him at Old Trafford.
 


The France international, who was signed by former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal from Monaco in the summer of 2015, will be hoping to feature more in the second half of the season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Mourinho is ready to hand the Frenchman increased playing time, especially with the Red Devils in good form.

Manchester United have won their last five games in all competitions and will be eyeing continuing the run with a spate of games they will start as favourites to win on the horizon.

They face Middlesbrough (home), West Ham (away), Reading (home, FA Cup) and Hull City (away, EFL Cup) before hosting Liverpool on 14th January.
 