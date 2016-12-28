Manchester United Rule Out Anthony Martial Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have no intention of allowing Anthony Martial to leave the club in January, despite the forward having been linked with a loan move away.



Martial has struggled to feature on a regular basis under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford this season and has had to be content with appearances from the bench.











As such he has been linked with a switch away from the club in search of regular first team football, with La Liga giants Sevilla mooted as keen to take him on loan.



But according to the BBC, Manchester United will not entertain either loan or transfer offers for Martial, as they plan to keep him at Old Trafford.





The France international, who was signed by former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal from Monaco in the summer of 2015, will be hoping to feature more in the second half of the season.